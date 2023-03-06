Diablo IV Desecrates French Cathedral

Some days a headline is written that seems to come completely out of left field. World famous Baroque artist Adam Miller is collaborating with MJZ director Henry Hobson, actor Charles Dance and Blizzard Entertainment to transform of the ceiling of a deconsecrated cathedral in France into a 160 foot mural with 20 unique paintings covering the vintage ceiling and dome, all of which will depict the demonic art of Diablo IV.

“This is a very unique project,” said Adam Miller, “It is a wonderful opportunity to be able to paint in a setting like this at this grand scale with figurative painting.” Miller and his team painted on canvas before the installation in the cathedral to achieve the same look as iconic masters Caravaggio and Michelangelo.

A select group of lucky players will be given the chance to be inserted into the art itself. Eligible gamers that participate in the Open Beta in March will have a chance to be selected and painted into their own as a Diablo hero battling Lilith’s evil. Each winner will receiver a video of Adam painting them into the art. Interested parties may enter the sweepstakes here.

Diablo IV is scheduled for release on June 6 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. There are two Open Betas scheduled for March: March 17-19 will be the early access Beta for those who pre-ordered and March 24-26 for everyone.