Diablo IV Outshines Final Fantasy, Street Fighter as June’s Best-Selling Game

Halfway through the year, June has emerged as perhaps the busiest month for video game releases in 2023, with three highly anticipated sequels all launching within weeks (or even days) of one another.

Street Fighter 6 kicked off the month, followed by Diablo IV shortly afterwards and Final Fantasy XVI a couple weeks later. After a slight delay, Circana (formerly known as the NPD Group) has shared their results for the best-selling software of June 2023, and we now know which game came out on top. Those three games did end up being the three best-selling games of the month, but in the end, Diablo IV secured the top spot, with Final Fantasy XVI in second and Street Fighter 6 in third. Circana analyst Mat Piscatella added some additional details on Twitter about the launch of Capcom’s latest fighting game, stating that “launch month sales of Street Fighter 6 more than doubled those of Street Fighter V” and that “Street Fighter 6 enjoyed the highest launch month dollar sales for a Head-to-Head Fighting game since the April 2019 launch of Mortal Kombat 11.” With the next entry in the Mortal Kombat series set to release next month, it will be interesting to see whether Street Fighter 6 can hold onto this accomplishment, or if Mortal Kombat 1 will be yet another record-setting title for the franchise.

All three of the aforementioned June releases also found their way onto the list of the best-selling software of 2023 so far. While Hogwarts Legacy and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still claim the first and second place spots, Diablo IV has bumped back last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to become the third best-selling game of the year, with Final Fantasy XVI in ninth and Street Fighter 6 in tenth. Although no other June debuts managed to crack the top ten for the month, there were two other new launches that managed to sneak into the top twenty: F1 23 arrived at number fifteen, and Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life showed up at seventeenth.

Check out the full list of the top ten best-selling software of June 2023 below. It should be noted that digital sales are not included for Tears of the Kingdom, and digital sales on Xbox and Switch are not included for MLB The Show 23.