Diablo IV Teams Up With KFC to Fight Evil and Hunger

Apparently Blizzard Entertainment is not content with only generating one eyebrow raising headline this week. Their latest collaboration is with Kentucky Fried Chicken, who is bringing back the Double Down bun-less sandwich after a decade hiatus. Starting today through March 18 customers who order the KFC Double Down or the Kentucky Fried Chicken Sandwich through KFC.com or the KFC app will receive a code for the Diablo IV Early Access Beta. As previously reported, there will be two Diablo IV betas in March. The Early Access Beta will take place March 17-19 and is open to players who pre-ordered Diablo IV or take advantage of the KFC promotion. March 24-26 will be the Open Beta that is available to anyone interested. Diablo IV is scheduled for a June 6 release for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.