EA and DICE LA today confirmed that the developer is now going by a different name.

The studio formerly known as DICE LA is now Ripple Effect Studios. The studio has a long history of working on FPS projects, having worked on the Medal of Honor series when they were known as Danger Close Studios, and the Battlefield games most recently. The studio is most famous for its work on Battlefield 4, which saved the game following a disastrous launch. Now, the studio is looking to step out of DICE’s shadow and establish its own identity as Ripple Effect Studios.

Ripple Effect Studios aims to not only develop games, but also improve the process for how they are made. Christian Grass will serve as the general manager of the studio. Respawn Entertainment founder Vince Zampella will also help manage the studio.

“We’re so proud of our work as DICE LA and the DICE team will forever be a part of our DNA, but over the past eight years, we’ve developed our own culture and our own way of doing things,” says Christian Grass, GM of Ripple Effect Studios. “We’re excited to look towards the future, expand the team and establish our own identity.”

Ripple Effect Studios is currently helping develop a ‘player-inspired experience’ for Battlefield 2042. After that, the team will work on a brand new project.