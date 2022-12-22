Different Future Expansion Comes to Stranger of Paradise on January 27

The saga of Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will finally be coming to a close next month with the release of the game’s final expansion: Different Future. In this last outing, Jack and crew follow a mysterious moogle spirit to a city in an alternate realm. There they’ll have to face their final and possibly greatest challenge.

Also, it seems Jack is also going to be joining the roster of Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, a free-to-play mobile RPG. He’ll be freely available as an ally to all users, and player will have opportunities to obtain special weapons and outfits for him starting on December 30.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is available now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It’s a bit different from previous Final Fantasy games, so newcomers should definitely check out our review in order to get up to speed.