Digimon Survive Gets a Situation Breakdown in Latest Trailer

Digimons young heroes will be facing a new challenge in the upcoming Digimon Survive as they work to understand and escape a mysterious parallel world. Equal parts visual novel and tactical RPG, Digimon Surive will be giving players a lot of agency in the story and its outcome. Just how far the player’s influence reaches will only become clear after release, but it’s looking like they’ll at least hold sway over the NPCs’ morale and how their Digimon evolve. All of this and a few more details can be seen in the game’s latest trailer.

Digimon Survive’s actual story beats are still a mystery for the most part, but it’s looking like survival is indeed what’s on the line here. Will it be enough to just chase power, or will making it out alive require more somehow?

Digimon Surive launches on July 29 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.