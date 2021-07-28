Digimon Survive Potentially Delayed to 2022

Bandi Namco and Witchcraft’s upcoming Digimon title might be delayed to 2022.

Digimon Survive, the long-gestating survival strategy RPG, has likely been hit with another delay. Previously planned for a release this year, a financial report from Toei Animation revealed that the game has slipped to 2022, though publisher Bandai Namco has yet to officially announce the delay. The publisher only lists the game as ‘coming soon.’

First announced in 2018, Digimon Survive has suffered through quite a few delays. A more tactical game than the turn-based Digimon Story series, Digimon Survive features a player influenced narrative that leads to different endings and outcomes for the characters. There’ll be drama parts focused on the story, search actions that task players with surviving, and battle sequences where players train their Digimon.

Digimon Survive is currently scheduled to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.