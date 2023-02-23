Digimon World: Next Order Makes it to Switch

Digimon fans can work to save the Digital World from almost anywhere now that Digimon World: Next Order has made it to the Switch. In order to stop Machinedramon’s rampage and restore the world to its peaceful state, the DigiDestined will need to work overtime to power-up their Digimon and forge bonds strong enough to withstand anything. Now that the game’s mobile, perhaps this’ll be a bit more doable for many of the series’ busier fans.

The Switch and Steam versions of Digimon World: Next Order actually include a couple of new features too. These include a Beginner Mode aimed at onboarding those new to the series, and a new running ability that allows player to traverse the world’s expansive maps at 1.4x the previous max speed. As anyone who’s ever played in a large game world knows: more speed is always a good thing. Is it enough to make it a must-play for non-fans? Check out our review and learn more!