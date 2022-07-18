Digital Extremes Announces New Medival Fantasy MMO, Soulframe

Digital Extremes, the developers behind the immensely popular Warframe, have announced their next major project, Soulframe.

The London, Ontario based developer held their annual TennoCon showcase over the weekend. While there were plenty of Warframe updates, the studio surprised all with the announcement of their next game, Soulframe.

Announced via cinematic trailer, Soulframe is a medieval fantasy action hybrid-MMORPG currently in early development. Like Warframe, Soulframe will be free-to-play. However, unlike Warframe’s focus on fast-paced third-person shooting, Soulframe will focus heavily on melee combat.

“With Soulframe’s worldbuilding and thematic elements, we are really looking to go back to our childhood favorites and pull inspiration from the elaborate fantasy worlds that we fell in love with growing up,” said Soulframe Creative Director Geoff Crookes. “Our team is really interested in this idea of nature and humanity colliding and we’ll be exploring a lot of those themes through our own lens while playing with ideas of restoration and exploration.”

No word yet on a release window or release platforms.