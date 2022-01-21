Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP Now Available on Steam

We have seen the Hyperdimension Neptunia cast in many adventures – but never quite a shooting game like this. The series has been a part of third-person shooters and even side-scrollers – but never anything like Space Harrier, until now. It may seem a bit odd, but Older Neptune blasting through foes and obstacles fits the theme of the action RPG games and the usage of a retro art style works wonders to freshen up the graphics a bit. It definitely goes for a Sega super scaler-style, but with richer colors than what would have been possible at the time of Yu Suzuki’s masterpiece. For only $4.99 on Steam, there’s a fair amount of value here for those craving a new Space Harrier-style game – which is probably everyone who enjoyed that game and its off-shoots.