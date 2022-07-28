Dino Survival Horror Returns With The Lost Wild

Folks, we have to face reality here: We’re probably not getting another Dino Crisis game. Oh sure, Capcom is giving us some other dinosaur action in the form of Exoprimal, but it’s not a survival horror game. Luckily, Brighton-based developers Great Ape Games are here to help fill the dinosaur-themed survival horror void with The Lost Wild, as showcased during today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase. And as seen in the trailer below, it’s aiming to be a pretty intense experience, as well as the best Jurassic Park game never made (or alternatively, a version of Trespasser done right).

So far, The Lost Wild is light on plot – you’re trapped in Not-Jurassic Park and have to make it through a bunch of abandoned facilities with only a mysterious voice on the radio guiding you – but naturally heavy on the dinosaurs, which Great Ape are aiming to have behave like actual wild animals. You’re stuck in the middle of the food chain, and have to scavenge for supplies in order to survive, be it avoiding them, running away, confronting them with lethal or non-lethal weaponry, and more. The game won’t be out for a while, though, as it’s currently due out in 2024 for the PC, with no specific console versions announced yet. Still, The Lost Wild seems to have made quite the impression, so make sure to keep it on your radar.