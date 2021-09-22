Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Gets Physical Release this November

Nearly two years ago, indie studio ZA/UM released their debut title, a dialog-based RPG by the name of Disco Elysium, on PC, where it received plenty of praise from fans and critics alike.

Earlier this year, the Final Cut edition of the game was announced, which brought the game over to PS5 and PS4 and also introduced additional voiceover, new quests and updated art and animations. While the game is still set to come to Xbox Series X/S, Switch and Xbox One later this year, iam8bit has teamed up with ZA/UM to release a physical version of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut on PS4, which, as shown off in the trailer below, also includes a fold-out poster and a 190 page digital artbook, and will offer an upgrade to the PS5 edition at no additional cost.

