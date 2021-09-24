Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Heads to Switch Next Month

Earlier this week, indie developer ZA/UM confirmed that the extended version of their debut RPG would be receiving a physical release on PS4 later this year that comes packaged with some extra goodies.

However, before Disco Elysium: The Final Cut makes its way to store shelves, Nintendo revealed yesterday as part of its latest Direct that the narrative-focused title would be digitally launching on Nintendo Switch on October 12. Additionally, the Switch version will also be receiving its own physical edition, which is currently scheduled for early 2022.

For more on Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, which is also available now on PS5 and PC, and is set to come to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One later this year, be sure to check out our review.