Discord Chat Integration Announced for Xbox Consoles

Discord today announced that Discord Voice Chat is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Discord support on consoles expands today, at least as long as you’re playing on an Xbox console. Starting today, Xbox Insiders will be able to join Discord chats and chat with their friends regardless of whether they’re using Discord on PC or mobile. The feature will roll out for all Xbox users at a later date.

To get the feature setup on Xbox, you’ll first need to connect your accounts. After that, you’ll be able to transfer your Discord calls from the app on either PC or mobile directly to consoles through the Xbox mobile app. The feature is currently in beta form, so some issues might crop up.

Discord has slowly been increasing its presence on consoles the past few years. At first, Xbox players could connect their Gamertag to Discord and display what they’re currently playing. That same functionality showed up on PlayStation earlier this year. No word yet on when chat integration will make its way to PlayStation consoles.