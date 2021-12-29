Discover the Best-Selling Indie Games on Switch for 2021

Last week, Nintendo kicked off one of their final sales of the year that features discounts for dozens of indie games available on their hybrid platform.

Earlier today, the Japanese publisher shared a video featuring the fifteen best-selling indie games on Switch for 2021. While the video below doesn’t rank them in any particular order, many of the titles shown are included as part of the ongoing Indie World sale that lasts until December 31, such as Cyber Shadow, Subnautica: Below Zero and Axiom Verge 2.

