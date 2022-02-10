Disgaea 6 Complete Announced Alongside Limited Edition

Last year Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny arrived exclusively on Switch. While this was great for Switch fans, it left other gamers lacking access. NIS America just announced Disgaea 6 Complete which is coming to PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam.

As the name suggests, this is the complete edition of Disgaea 6, including all character and cosmetic DLC previously released on Switch. Alongside this announcement was the reveal of a limited edition for PS4 and PS5.

The Disgaea 6 Limited Edition costs $109.99 and includes the game, hardcover art book, two disc soundtrack, steelbook, cloth poster and four art cards housed within a collector’s box. Disgaea 6 Complete launches in Summer 2022.