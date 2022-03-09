Disgaea 6 Complete Brings the Full Force of the Netherworld on June 28

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny’s definitive version now has a release date; it’ll be hitting stores on June 28. This version of the game, Disgaea 6 Complete will include the base game as well as all character and cosmetic DLC released thus far. NIS is also putting in a new color DLC just to mark the occasion. Fans who don’t yet have a PlayStation 5 don’t have to worry about pulling the trigger on this one too early either since a PS5 upgrade is included in the PS4 version.

Fans will be able to get the game digitally through standard means, but there is also a collector’s edition for those who’d like a little something extra. This version comes with the game, a collector’s box, a steelbook case, soundtrack CD, art book, cloth poster and art cards. Fans who’ve played it already know why a complete version is desirable, but those who don’t already know can check out our review and see some of the featured characters in the new trailer below.