Disney Speedstorm Coming to Consoles, PC in 2022

Gameloft has crafted some fantastic racing experiences with their Asphalt series, and now the Barcelona team behind that franchise is working on Disney Speedstorm. This free to play PC and console adventure will feature characters from across the Pixar and Disney universes. Players can race solo or online and cross-play will be enabled to ensure a long lifespan for the game. The core of Asphalt seems to be on display here and that means it should look fantastic across all hardware and play wonderfully too.

There’s no word on an exact console listing – but the Switch version was shown off on the 2/9 Nintendo Direct, so it’s at least hitting there, but would be a natural fit across all other consoles too especially with a power boost on current-gen hardware. Asphalt is one of the most purely fun arcade-style racers around, so seeing that core gameplay across not only more platforms, but also with the Disney license is pretty exciting. It would be a bit more exciting if it was a pure one-time buy game as well, but maybe we’ll see an Apple Arcade launch a few years down the road like that.