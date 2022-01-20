Disney Twisted-Wonderland Now Available on Mobile in U.S. and Canada

Disney Twisted-Wonderland first released in Japan a year ago and took off immediately. This was thanks in large part to the theming of the game. Players enter a magical school where each dorm features handsome characters inspired by classic Disney villains!

Gameplay itself is a mix of light visual novel storytelling, simplified RPG battles and rhythm game aspects. Despite being surrounded by attractive men, it’s not actually a dating sim or otome title.

U.S. and Canadian gamers can access the App Store or Google Play Store can download Disney Twisted-Wonderland now.