DNF Duel Now Available

DNF Duel, the reimagining of Dungeon Fighter Online was released. Arc System Works has taken sixteen classes from the popular online action RPG and built them into warriors for a Guilty Gear style fighter. DNF features online and offline modes that include a story mode for single player that provides a background for each character alongside ranked and casual matches for online competitive play. DNF Duel is a title we enjoyed quite a bit, and an in depth look of our impressions can be found in our review. DNF Duel is available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.