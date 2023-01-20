Dokapon kingdom: Connect Coming to Switch

The Switch has played host to many RPGs and party games – but nothing has combined both genres until now. Dokapon Kingdom: Connect features turn-based battles alongside a traditional board game approach. There are a variety of classes in place, just like an RPG – with the thief, warrior, and magician being accounted for. Winning allows you to level up and earn virtual stuff. The game’s cast looks goofy, and the game itself has full voice acting as well. The game can be enjoyed solo or with friends and will launch on the Switch physically and digitally this spring.