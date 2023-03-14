Dokapon Kingdom Connect Release Date Revealed for Switch

The original Dokapon Kingdom was released on the Wii and offered up a unique blend of board game and RPG. Recently, Idea Factory announced that the game would be receiving a remaster on the Switch called Dokapon Kingdom: Connect that added online multiplayer into the mix. With a board game structure alongside RPG-like character classes and combat, Dokapon Kingdom’s concept is still something that stands out in the modern era.

At the time the remaster was announced about a month ago, we didn’t have a release date to work with – but they announced one alongside a new trailer. Dokapon Kingdom: Connect will be released on the Switch in both physical and digital formats on May 9.