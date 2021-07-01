Don’t Expect Dragon Age, Mass Effect to Show Up at EA Play Live

BioWare today confirmed that neither of its upcoming projects will be shown at EA Play Live.

EA Play Live premieres on July 22 with the promise of showcasing both known and new titles. Players can expect to see the likes of Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, Lost in Random, and Madden NFL 22 during the showcase alongside some surprises. However, there are two anticipated titles players shouldn’t get their hopes up for.

Taking to Twitter, the developer confirmed that the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect titles won’t be shown during the showcase.

We’re hard at work creating the next @dragonage and @masseffect games and have some exciting stuff coming to @SWTOR this year. While we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what’s to come! — BioWare (@bioware) July 1, 2021

BioWare officially unveiled both the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect titles at the 2020 Video Game Awards. Both titles were announced with brief CG trailers hinting at what’s to come and neither included release windows. In February, BioWare announced they were ending future Anthem development so that they could focus on both Dragon Age and Mass Effect.

EA Play Live premieres July 22 at 10am PT.