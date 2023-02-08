Don’t Nod Announces Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Amongst the multitude of announcements at today’s Nintendo Direct, one new title may haven been overlooked: Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, a new narrative adventure from Don’t Nod that made its debut. And while Don’t Nod already have a multitude of other narrative-focused games under their belt and have more to come, the game’s intriguing setting and premise, as well as the promise of an amazing soundtrack by Lena Raine, make it one to still add to your radar.

Set in the near future in the Mediterranean city of Alma, the game follows Polly, a young woman returning home to find their mother missing and their town under the control of a megacorp known as MK. However, after discovering her powers of clairvoyance, she can also travel to world of Reverie where she becomes a goddess known as Harmony, tasked with choosing which of the six Aspirations of Humanity (Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth) should rule over everything. The choices Polly/Harmony makes will affect both worlds, but luckily, they have the power of the Augural, a game board that lets them view potential outcomes and thus hope for the best. The teaser below should get players introduced to the game’s world, while a bigger look at the gameplay was shown during the Direct. Harmony: The Fall of Reverie arrives this June for Switch, PC, PS5, and XSX, and should hopefully provide another unique narrative adventure.