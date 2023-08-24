Don’t Nod Reveals October Release Date For Jusant

Earlier this Summer, we all received a rather pleasant surprise at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase with the reveal of Jusant, a “meditative action-puzzle climbing game” looked like a rather unique game to highlight at the show. The demo available afterwards surprised us even further with how well the game was coming along so far, expertly marrying together exciting climbing action and effective visual storytelling, as our own Jordan Helm noted in their look at it. Now Gamescom attendees get to experience more hands-on time with Jusant at the event, and with the game’s showcase now comes news of an October release date, meaning we’ll get to see the entire tower climb in just a couple of months.

Accompanying the news of the release date for Jusant is a brand new gameplay trailer, which you can check out below. Not only do we get to see more of the game’s impressive climbing mechanics as our protagonist climbs a mysterious tower, ascending via various rocks, ledges, and more, properly attaching their climbing rope at certain point, and running along walls, but we also get to see more of the biomes players will explore as well. This massive tower is home to subterranean caverns, sweltering deserts, cliffs with leafy green foliage, and much more, complete with unique creatures that inhabit these areas. Speaking of which, we also get to see the skills of our protagonist’s watery companion, Ballast, as their echo awakens various bits of the tower in order to help further advance, or help uncover remnants of a past civilization. Needless to say, it looks like it all makes for quite the impressive-looking ascension so far.

Jusant is set to be released on October 31 for PC, XSX and PS5, will be available on Xbox Game Pass upon release, and is available for pre-order now on consoles. It doesn’t exactly seem like the type of game you’d expect to be released on Halloween, a day associated more with the likes of spookier elements such as ghosts. Oddly enough, this now also means that barring any delays for either, Jusant will launch exactly one week before Don’t Nod’s other big upcoming game this year, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, which actually is about ghost hunters. Still, it would be quite the treat to have two anticipated Don’t Nod games in a single week, and combined with the previously-released Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, it looks like this is shaping up to be their biggest and best year.