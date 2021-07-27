Dr. Mario World Will No Longer be Playable

Nintendo’s mobile games have been hit or miss over the years. One of its fan-favorites will no longer be playable. After launching in 2019, Dr. Mario World is scheduled to terminate service in just a few months.

Starting November 1, you cannot access Dr. Mario World on your mobile device. Unused in-game diamonds may be refundable but announcements on that will be made after the shutdown. So far, this announcement has been made for Japanese users but will likely affect players all over. A special website is launching allowing you to view play history.

Check out the official announcement on Nintendo’s Japanese website and be on the look out for more details. Until then, keep on doing your doctorly duties.