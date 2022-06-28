Dragon Quest Treasures Release Date Announced

Dragon Quest Treasures is a spinoff from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. Players will take control of Erik and Mia has they hunt for loot in the most inaccessible locations. In order to acquire these hard to reach treasures they will need to enlist the help of friendly monsters who have abilities beyond those of humans, such as boinging off of slimes. These friendly monsters will also allow the treasure hunting duo to race over fields, scale treacherous cliffs, guide over gaping chasms and even help fight off rival treasure hunters. Dragon Quest Treasures will boing over Nintendo Switch on December 9.