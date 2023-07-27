Dreams Featured in PlayStation Plus Lineup for August 2023

Xbox may be doing away with its monthly rotation of free games for subscribers at its lowest tier, but Sony is still going strong with a new trio of PS5 and PS4 games for PlayStation Plus subscribers at any tier, including one of their own first-party releases.

Starting on August 1, PlayStation Plus members will be able to add Media Molecule’s latest creative title, Dreams, to their library. Although new updates for the game will be coming to an end in September, this expansive community-driven title has been responsible for some truly astounding creations across a variety of genres and scales. In addition to the thousands and thousands of player-made experiences, Media Molecule has also supported the game since its launch with their own levels created entirely within Dreams, including Tren, an arcade toy train puzzler that will launch alongside the game’s arrival on PS+ on August 1. In our launch review, we called Dreams a “perfect title for players seeking a robust sandbox with exceptional creation tools.”

Next up is PGA Tour 2K23, which enables players to test their golfing skills as real male and female pro athletes, or by creating their own customizable character that can be upgraded over time with new skills and gear. With over 25 detailed courses from across the world and a Course Designer mode to allow you to create and modify the course of your dreams and share them with others, PGA Tour 2K23 has plenty to offer golf fans of all skill levels. Our review of the game had plenty to praise, stating the 2022 title “addresses a lot of what was missing with the previous game while adding even more depth to the series.”

Finally, the isometric action-adventure game Death’s Door will also be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Taking the role of an anthropomorphic crow, players will have to use their sword, bow and arrow and magic abilities to overcome a variety of fantastical creatures. Inspired by games like The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls, Death’s Door features plenty of dark comedy and puzzles to solve as players traverse this unique world from the creators of Titan Souls. Our review called the title a “gem of a soulslike game” and “one memorable journey.”

Each of the three games will remain available to add to your library throughout August until September 4.