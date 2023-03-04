Dredge Casts a New Switch Demo, Pre-Orders Begin

It feels like somewhere along the way, Black Salt Games’ upcoming game Dredge somehow became one of this year’s most anticipated indie titles, with more than a few people referring to it as a potential sleeper hit. The anticipation can likely be chalked up to a successful limited-time PC demo that won folks over, giving everyone an early look at the occult fishing adventure. But if you missed out on the PC demo, then good news, as a brand-new Switch demo for the game is now available, allowing everyone to see how the game will play on other platforms as well.

This news comes alongside the announcement that pre-orders have begun for the game as well, not just across all applicable digital storefronts, but at select retailers as well, thanks to a new physical Deluxe Edition. Said edition will include a post, art book, stickers, a digital soundtrack, and even some in-game items to help out a little. This announcement was accompanied by a new animated trailer that you can check out below, showcasing a rather sinister discovery being fished out of the sea. Dredge arrives on March 30 for all major platforms, when we’ll see just how big the horrors lurking in the deep here can be.