Drinkbox’s Nobody Saves the World Pushed Back to Next Year

While Drinkbox may have played it safe in the promises department earlier this year, there was always hope that the team’s claim that Nobody Saves the World would be “coming soon-ish”, would translate to a date this year. Sadly, that optimistic outcome doesn’t seem to have panned out — Drinkbox’s latest action RPG instead arriving at some point in 2022.

In the meantime, we did see a bit of the game’s newly-unveiled online multiplayer mode in the new trailer below, of which Nobody Saves the World will be Drinkbox’s first foray into online multiplayer. Cross-play support has also been confirmed for those who play the game on either Xbox or PC platforms. Nobody Saves the World is planned to release in Q1 2022 across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC.