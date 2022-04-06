Dune: Spice Wars Gets Early Access Date and New Faction

Funcom and Shiro Games have announced the early access release date for Dune: Spice Wars. The game will hit early access on Steam on April 26 and the game will also include the desert dwellers Fremen faction to the game. In light of the movie that released late last year, Dune: Spice Wars was announced at The Game Awards as a return to the RTS the series once was. The game is more focused on the books from Frank Herbert and will feature four factions pitted against one another on the planet Arrakis. The Fremen will be able to better navigate the desert and limit encounters with the legendary sandworms. Lastly, Funcom has announced that it is developing an open-world survival game that takes places in the Dune universe.