Dungeon Encounters Announced And Released Today

Some games take years from the time they are announced before anyone can actually play them. Some game have their existence remain completely unknown until they launch. Dungeon Encounters, a new single player dungeon exploration RPG from Square Enix fits in the latter category. Dungeon Encounters is a straight forward game based on a minimalist design philosophy allowing players to concentrate on enjoying the gameplay mechanics as they try to clear the challenging 99 floor labyrinthine dungeon. Dungeon Encounters was directed by Ito Hiroyuki of the Final Fantasy series and produced by Kato Hiroaki who worked on Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. Dungeon Encounters is available digitally for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch and is currently available at a 20 percent discount through late October.