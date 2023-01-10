Dungeons 4 Closed Beta Starts Later This Month

The next entry in Realmforge’s dungeon management series, Dungeons 4, will be entering into a closed PC beta starting January 24. The beta will be running for about two weeks, with the final day landing on February 7. In that time, players will get to try out many of the game’s major features and additions, including some of the campaign and new corrupted creatures.

Major new features coming to Dungeons 4 include: a new dwarf faction that will compete with the player for space and resources; the ability to make dungeons up to four time larger than before; an even larger overworld to conquer; a new perk system for Thalya the Dark Elf, and two-player co-op multiplayer with both players managing their dungeon simultaneously.

Dungeons 4 is currently set to release for PC sometime in 2023. Those interested in checking out the beta have until January 15 to go to the beta page and sign-up.