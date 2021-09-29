DUSK is Definitely Coming to Switch this Halloween

Fans hoping to enjoy DUSK on Switch will finally see their patience pay-off next month. After being delayed for just about a year, DUSK will finally be ready to tear-up Nintendo’s hybrid console on October 28. In fact, fans can put in their pre-orders today on Nintendo’s eShop or on the game’s New Blood store page. For those who really enjoy the game, the pre-order bonus might even be worthwhile.

Physical versions of DUSK for Switch won’t be shipping until sometime next year, but the digital version is indeed set to unlock on October 28. Fans who pre-order will also get the upcoming DUSK ’82 at no extra charge. This is a completely separate game played from a top-down perspective and sporting a look reminiscent of old, DOS-era games. The Steam page describes it as a “puzzle” game, so hopefully fans will be getting more lore to chew on in place of the brilliant nonstop action offered in the original.