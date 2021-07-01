Dutch Studio Nixxes Joins PlayStation Studios

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Nixxes today announced that the Dutch studio is joining PlayStation Studios.

Nixxes, a studio that has worked closely with Square Enix on console and PC ports, has been acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The studio joins the PlayStation Studios Technology, Creative & Services Group with the goal of providing technical and development capabilities for PlayStation Studios.

“I highly respect Nixxes and am excited for this very experienced team to become part of the world-class development community at SIE,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “They have a passion for improving games and for delivering the best possible experience for gamers. Nixxes will be a strong asset for everyone across PlayStation Studios, helping our teams focus on their most important goal, which is to create unique PlayStation content at the best possible quality.” “We can’t wait to get to work and are so excited to bring our technical and development expertise to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios,” said Jurjen Katsman, Founder & Sr. Director, Development, Nixxes. “We’re looking forward to working with some of the most talented teams in the industry to deliver the highest-quality gameplay experiences for PlayStation fans.”

Nixxes is best known for developing high-quality console and PC ports. These include Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on PS4 and Xbox One, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided on PC, Rise of the Tomb Raider on Xbox 360, Shadow of the Tomb Raider on PC, and Marvel’s Avengers on PC. Despite it’s affinity for porting PC games, it remains unknown what Sony Interactive Entertainment has in store for the studio.

Nixxes is the second acquisition PlayStation has made this week. A few days ago, Housemarque (Returnal, Resogun) officially joined PlayStation Studios, and these may not be the last acquisitions. On the same day as the Housemarque announcement, PlayStation Japan accidentally sent out a tweet suggesting that they’ve also acquired longtime collaborator BluePoint Games. Neither party has released a statement regarding a potential acquisition.

Nixxes’ latest release, Marvel’s Avengers on PC, is available now.