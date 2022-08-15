DXRacer Unveils Two Upgraded Gaming Chairs

DXRacer has unveiled some major upgrades for two of its series of gaming chairs. The Air Series and Master Series Gaming Chairs. The Air Pro and the 2023 Master Series will be the upgraded versions going forward. The Air Pro Series will bring ultra-breathable, form-fitting luxury comfort with some color options. Users will have the choice of black/white, red and standard black. This line will also include magnetic lumbar support that is filled with plush memory foam padding. Accessories can also be purchased separately to take advantage of the netted chair. A remote-controlled RGB exoskeleton, a slip-on leather cover that is available in black, red and white and a telescopic footrest are some upgrades to purchase separately.

The 2023 Master Series aims to introduce the comfort of a sofa into any room or office. Five different colors will be available including black, green and white. The series will have multiple tilt settings to help turn the chair into a flexible recliner. Users will be able to sink into a tailor-made ergonomic fit thanks to built-in adjustable lumbar support with no strapped pillow required. A large, rail-mounted memory foam headrest provides spine support and personal height adjustments. Users can accessorize with interchangeable cushions comprised of microfiber, perforated, breathable polyurethane leather, and either a cup holder or laptop dock.

Both the 2023 Master Series and Air Pro Series will be available on October 17. Users can purchase from the DXRacer web pages or from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Staples and other retailers. The Air Pro Series starts at $499 while the 2023 Master Series starts at $539.