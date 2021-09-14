Dying Light 2 Stay Human Delayed Again, Launches February 2022

Techland today announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human has once again suffered a delay.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will no longer make it’s December 7 release the date. The long-anticipated zombie survival action role-playing game has been delayed to February 2022. In a statement posted to Twitter, Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland, confirmed that the studio needs more time to polish the game and asked fans to be patient a little longer. Fans will get to see a lot more of the game in the coming months as we speed towards Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s new release date.

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

Dying Light 2 Stay Human puts players in the shoes Aidan Caldwell as he arrives in the City, mankind’s last stronghold against the virus. Players will engage in parkour as they explore the open world, and visceral melee combat with the game’s deep weapon crafting system. With both humans and zombies as threats, there’ll rarely be a dull moment in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches February 4, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.