Dying Light 2 Nighttime Hours Discussed in Latest Dev Diary

Only a few days remain before Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s infected hordes break out into the wider gaming landscape. In order to prepare the gaming populace for what’s to come, Techland has been regularly releasing developer diaries describing all the new mechanics and content it’s packed into its newest zombie adventure. This time, interviewer Paulina Dziedziak sits down with Lead Game Designer Tymon Smektała to discuss the new day/night cycle features.

The interview is only about seven minutes long and is indeed worth watching for fans looking forward to Dying Light 2 Stay Human. However, here are some of the highlights for those short on time. This time around, night is just as much of an opportunity as it is an obstacle. See, there are “Dark Zones” dotted all over the map, and the are the spots where infected like to hide during the day. These areas also tend to contain valuable loot. So, players can attempt to infiltrate and loot them at night when the infected clear out. There are catches to this though.

Going to where the infected live increases the risk of running into more powerful zombies. There is also Aiden’s own infection to worry about. If he’s stuck in the dark for too long, then he’ll wind up just as dead an mindless as all the others, so players will likely do well to weigh their options carefully before committing to such an excursion. There are more details in the vide, but these were a couple of the main points. Give it a watch if time allows.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches February 4 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One. It will also come to Switch (Cloud Version) at a later date. New to Dying Light, then check out our review for a quick rundown on what the game is all about.