Dying Light 2 Stay Human Cloud Version for Switch Delayed

Techland today announced that the cloud version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human coming to Nintendo Switch has been delayed.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will launch February 4 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. However, one additional platform will not be joining those others. The Nintendo Switch version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which is a cloud version of the game, has been delayed to deliver a top quality product.

No word yet on a new release date, but Techland is promising a release date within six months of the February 4 release. Unlike the other versions, the Switch version will not be a native download. Rather players will need to stream the game to their Switch hardware. While this will allow Switch players to enjoy a presentation experience higher than what the hardware can natively deliver, it does require a stable, powerful internet connection at all times. We’ll have to wait and see if Techland can deliver.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches February 4 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. We’ll update you once we have a firm release date about the Switch version.