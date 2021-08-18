Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gamescom Stream Announced, Focuses on Parkour and Combat

Techland today announced the third stream for their Dying 2 Know streams for the upcoming title, Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

The latest stream will take place during gamescom 2021, and is hence dubbed the Dying 2 Know gamescom Edition. It’ll take place August 26 at 11am PT with lead game designer Tymon Smektała. During the stream, the Techland team will drop a new trailer, reveal more about parkour and combat, and much more.

Parkour is one of the key elements behind the original Dying Light, and returns with numerous upgrades in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The sequel features an advanced, realistic movement system that allows players to creatively mix together different moves to traverse the environment. The stream will dig deep into the system and the many ways players can use it to their advantage. Following that, the team will provide a look at weapons and detail the creative combat system players will partake in this holiday season.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches December 7 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Be sure to check back on August 26 to learn all about Dying Light 2’s parkour and combat systems.