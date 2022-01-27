Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Demo Available

A free to play demo for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is now available on Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires demo features the new evolved castle sieges that includes both invasion and defense battles in this tutorial. Warlords are free to play each siege scenario repeatedly in order to develop the most effective strategies. In the demo players will also be able to create their own custom officers in the edit mode which can be transferred to the full version of Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires as long as it is on the same platform. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is scheduled for release on February 15 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Players who purchase a physical or digital copy for PlayStation 4 will receive a free upgrade to the digital PlayStation 5 version.