Dystopian Adventure Sunday Gold Receives Release Date and Free Prologue

It takes a lot of courage to release something described as a mix of point-and-click adventure gameplay, escape room puzzles, and turn-based RPG-style combat, if only because it just sounds a bit odd. But then again, everything seen so far of developer BKOM Studios’ upcoming title Sunday Gold seems to fully embrace being odd, from its comic book-inspired bits to its tale of a 2070s dystopian London that appears to involve mutant dogs, as seen in the trailer below announcing the game’s release date. But if you want a taste of the game’s twisted world before its launch, then you’ll be happy to now that there’s a free prologue now available on Steam, allowing players to check things out for themselves.

Consisting of some of the full game’s opening chapters, the prologue sees you playing one of our protagonists, Frank Barber, as he eventually forms the group of misfits that make up our main trio and set out on their mission to uncover the secrets of Hogan Industries. It should give players a decent look at what’s to come in the final tale, which launches on September 13 for PC, meaning that’s when we’ll see if this unique world and blend of gameplay come together well.