Dystopian Narrative Adventure The Last Worker Receives PC Release Date

For decades now, advancements in robotics and automation have always left people worried about the idea of losing their jobs to machines, a fear that has led to a lot of notable works of science fiction, especially as AI technology becomes more advanced. One of of said works that’s coming out soon in the video game world is The Last Worker, a first-person narrative adventure game focusing on the last human worker at Jüngle, a massive corporation focusing more on delivering goods to people via drones. So yes, add a bit of corporate satire to the game’s description, as seen below in the trailer announcing the game’s release date.

Set in a massive “Fulfillment Centre” the size of Manhattan, the game follows our protagonist, Kurt, who was worked at Jüngle for twenty-five years and hasn’t made a single mistake in their job during that time. As we join them, Kurt continues on with their daily routine, at least up until a mysterious ally invites them to go deeper into the facility and learn more about Jüngle’s secrets. And so Kurt now has to sneak around various machines, use their special tool in order to grab items needed for puzzles, and maybe even do a little sabotage along the way. The Last Worker boasts an all-star cast, hand-painted 3D art courtesy of concepts by artist Mick McMahon, a blend of gameplay mechanics and a captivating story, all set to arrive on October 19 for the PC, with console versions to follow later.