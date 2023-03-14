Dystopian Visual Novel Tokyo Necro Now Available

The name Nitro should be pretty familiar to visual novel fans, as it and its sub-brands have released titles such as Saya no Uta and Dramatical Murder. Tokyo Necro is their latest release and it just arrived on PC in English.

Tokyo Necro takes place in future Tokyo where the world succumbs to a new ice age. Tokyo, with its advanced technology, is able to stave off the worst of the weather. Players assume the role of a contract killer named So’un. Expect lots of action – and in this case – the game features fully animated 3D fighting sequences which is quite different from most visual novels.

The game is available now on Steam and JAST USA’s website at a 10% launch week discount. This brings it down to $35.99. There’s a physical edition on offer from J-List as well but that does not have a release window specified yet.