E3 2022 Fully Cancelled, Digital Event is No More

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today informed its partners that it is fully pulling the plug on E3 2022.

It’s been a long time coming, but the full demise of E3 2022 has finally happened. Back in January, the ESA confirmed they were cancelling the in-person event, but were still planning a digital event. Today, we now know that is no longer the case. E3 2022 in its entirety has been cancelled.

The confirmation comes via a Tweet from Razer PR lead Will Powers who confirmed the ESA had reached out to its partners about the cancellation. IGN confirmed the contents of the email. In lieu of any form of E3 this year, it would seem that the ESA is doubling its efforts for a comeback in 2023. That would suggest that the organization is already planning for E3 2023.

Summer 2022 will be a very different place without E3 2022 or EA Play Live. However, players can still expect plenty of game announcements from Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. There’s also the possibility the likes of PlayStation, Nintendo, and Ubisoft will hold their own State of Plays, Directs, and streams. We’ll just have to wait and see what plans come to fruition this summer.