E3 2023 Announced Amid E3 2022’s Ashes

The Entertainment Software Association today formally announced that E3 2023 is a go for next year.

E3 2022 isn’t happening. Earlier today we learned that the ESA cancelled the digital event after axing a physical event back in January. While there won’t be a show this year, the ESA confirmed its focusing all efforts into next year’s show.

That’s correct, E3 2023 is currently in the works with all energy and resources focused on next year’s event. While COVID-19 remains an issue worldwide in 2022, the ESA hopes to have a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. As in previous years, E3 2023 will take place in Los Angeles, California.