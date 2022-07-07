E3 2023 Officially Announced, PAX Organizer ReedPop to Produce

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) today announced that E3 will officially return in 2023 with a new partner.

E3 2023 will officially take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center during the second week of June 2023. The ESA is partnering with ReedPop, the event production company behind PAX, New York Comic Con, and Star Wars Celebration, to produce the show. According to the press release, the show welcomes back publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, buyers, and licensors. There will also be digital showcases and mysterious in-person consumer components.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023,” said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop. “With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we’re going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites.” Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop Global VP of Gaming who will lead the newly formed E3 team along with his global gaming live event responsibilities added, “For years, we’ve listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community’s feedback. E3 2023 will be recognizably epic—a return to form that honors what’s always worked—while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond.” “We are thrilled to bring back E3 as an in-person event with ReedPop, a global leader in producing pop culture events.” continued Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA. “The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come.”

E3 2023 will be the first in-person E3 event since E3 2019. E3 2020 was ultimately cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. E3 returned in 2021 as a digital event, but lost much of its excitement. The ESA cancelled E3 2022 early this year. During this time, more and more publisher have turned to hosting their own showcases (i.e. Ubisoft Forward, State of Play, Nintendo Direct, etc.), or have thrown in with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest. We’ll have to wait and see how ReedPop manages to bring the dormant event back and whether they can bring everyone back under one roof.