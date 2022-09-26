E3 2023 set for June 14-16, Revamped Business & Consumer Days Revealed

The Entertainment Software Association and event organizer ReedPop today announced the dates and other details for E3 2023.

E3 2023 is set to bring back the legacy event after three years of rising uncertainty. Announced over the summer, E3 2023 aims to bring the in-person event after three years of COVID related issues and cancellations. The event takes place June 13-16 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, but there’ll be some major changes to how the event is run.

E3 2023 will be split into business days and gamer days. The business days portion of the show runs June 13 through June 15 and are exclusively for game industry attendees. These days will allow industry members to network, meet up, and preview upcoming titles. From June 15 through June 16 are gamer days for consumers to come in and play upcoming games.

The Hype starts now. 👀#E32023 will take place in person from June 13-16 in the Los Angeles Convention Center with separated business and consumer days and areas. More details here: https://t.co/VJc1R7gvrB pic.twitter.com/cHiNgYHjok — E3 (@E3) September 26, 2022

To help facilitate the business/consumer hybrid show, particularly on June 15, the LA Convention Center is essentially being split in half. One half of the convention center will be dedicated to business for quieter, more comfortable booths and areas for industry members to meet. The other half will be the bombastic E3 experience the show has come to embody over the past few decades. The area will be exclusive to business attendees on June 13 and 14 before opening up to consumers on the 15 and 16. The first half remains business exclusive the whole time.

The ESA and ReedPop have yet to announce any major attendees. We’ll keep you informed should either party making any additional announcements about E3 2023.