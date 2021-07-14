EA Adds Another Course to PGA Tour

EA Sports has announced that it will be including The Open Championship in its upcoming PGA Tour title. This adds another major course to EA Sports PGA Tour, as players can take part in the golf’s original championship. St. Andrews Links will be replicated with high fidelity visuals. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the championship across the pond as the game will run on EA’s Frostbite Engine. EA Sports PGA Tour is the exclusive home of all four PGA Tour Major Championships and it will launch in Spring 2022.

“We could not be happier to partner with EA to bring golfers and players from all over the world to our celebration of The 150th Open via EA SPORTS PGA TOUR,” said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A. “EA SPORTS plays an important role in taking golf to a wider audience through its highly realistic and immersive game.”