EA Announces New Studio Cliffhanger Games, Single Player Black Panther Game in Development

EA today announced a new AAA development studio that’ll work on a third-person single player Black Panther game.

Cliffhanger Games, based in Seattle, is working on a new Black Panther game in collaboration with Marvel Games. It’ll be a single player, third-person game that aims to empower players to experience what it would be like to be the Black Panther. The new studio is led by Kevin Stephens (Monolith Productions) with talent pulled from developers that have worked on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War, Call of Duty, and more.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” said Kevin. “We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life.”

Cliffhanger Games’ and EA’s new take on Black Panther is one of a handful of Marvel projects the publisher has in the works. Back in September 2022, the publisher announced that developer Motive Studios was working on an Iron Man game. That team, led by Olivier Proulx (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), have confirmed that they’re Iron Man title, like Black Panther, will be a single player, third-person game with an original narrative. Also, much like Iron Man, Black Panther is still in early development with a long road ahead. Don’t expect to see much from the game for quite a while.

Black Panther and Iron Man are just two of the many Marvel games currently planned for release. Since Marvel began licensing its IP to different studios, we’ve seen a growing influx of Marvel themed games. Upcoming games include Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games, and an untitled Captain America/Black Panther game from Skydance New Media. Given EA’s statement about having ‘several new games’ planned in their partnership with Marvel, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to think they may have more coming down the pipeline.